Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $15.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. Upwork has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $193.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $304,032.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,488,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 20,353 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $196,406.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,570.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $304,032.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,488,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,462 shares of company stock valued at $707,130. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Upwork by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 288,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,115,000 after purchasing an additional 770,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

