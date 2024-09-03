USDB (USDB) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

USDB (USDB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. USDB has a total market capitalization of $272.23 million and $10.55 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDB has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDB token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDB alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 272,397,511 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 273,035,152.557119. The last known price of USDB is 0.99941096 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $12,350,865.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.