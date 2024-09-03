USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Capitalization Tops $86.94 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $86.94 million and $284,893.02 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001360 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,313.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.57 or 0.00540130 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00035733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00077646 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

