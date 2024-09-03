Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Value Line Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VALU traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08. Value Line has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.84.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Value Line
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
Read More
