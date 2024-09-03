VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:5GOV) Declares $0.11 Interim Dividend

VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:5GOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st.
