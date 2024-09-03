Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.18. 56,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,546. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $219.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.29. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

