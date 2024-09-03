Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFH. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $110.46. 256,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,855. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

