Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Boosted by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.