Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,975 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 10,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,358,706. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

