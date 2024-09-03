Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $258.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.89. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $259.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

