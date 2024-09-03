Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Lifted by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,421,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 46.4% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $354,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,431,000 after purchasing an additional 145,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,310,000 after buying an additional 125,284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,461,000 after acquiring an additional 124,159 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after purchasing an additional 589,319 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $197,057,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.81. 7,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,012. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.89. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $259.33. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

