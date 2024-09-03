Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Lessened by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.3% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,546,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 705,607 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,204,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $95.04. 376,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,640. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.54. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $95.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

