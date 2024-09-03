Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,983 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.71. The company had a trading volume of 592,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,470. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $78.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.