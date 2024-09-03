Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,803,000 after acquiring an additional 942,640 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.48 on Tuesday, hitting $510.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,492. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40. The company has a market cap of $462.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

