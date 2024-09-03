Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 56,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 57,996 shares.The stock last traded at $102.95 and had previously closed at $104.76.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

