Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Position Increased by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.78. 1,119,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,125. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.96. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

