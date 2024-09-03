Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lifted by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 11.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $278.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.82 and its 200 day moving average is $261.89. The firm has a market cap of $417.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.