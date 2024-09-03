Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 5.5% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $92,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,676,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,810,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.54. The company had a trading volume of 569,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,967. The stock has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $172.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.09 and a 200 day moving average of $161.27.

Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

