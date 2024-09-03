Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Leerink Partners

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Leerink Partners from $106.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.90% from the stock’s previous close.

PCVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 36.4 %

Vaxcyte stock traded up $29.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,468,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $119.27.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,223,088.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $127,308.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,181.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,223,088.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,283 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,568 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 649.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

