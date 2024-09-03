Velas Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Velas has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $12.54 million and approximately $504,545.79 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00037615 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,626,625,903 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

