Versor Investments LP Has $873,000 Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 229,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Read Our Latest Report on WTRG

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.