Versor Investments LP Has $940,000 Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

AMKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

