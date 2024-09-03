Versor Investments LP Purchases 2,195 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 162.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1,143.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 173,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $550,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,864 shares of company stock worth $9,153,485 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.8 %

FIX opened at $353.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.63. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $151.89 and a one year high of $359.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

