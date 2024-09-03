Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.26.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.