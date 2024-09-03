Versor Investments LP Takes $1.15 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $164.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.24 and its 200 day moving average is $145.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

