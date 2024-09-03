Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,924,000 after purchasing an additional 94,680 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $108,890,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 372,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.18.

Polaris Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PII opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

