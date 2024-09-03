Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 399,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 391,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $573.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $609.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $570.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.17. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

