Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,165 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $36.29.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

