Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 7,326 Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 83.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,127,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,082,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 54,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

BINC opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

