Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after purchasing an additional 199,355 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,060,000 after purchasing an additional 57,948 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $196.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $196.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

