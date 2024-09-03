Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 263 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $1,128,322,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,556,000 after purchasing an additional 406,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $128.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $172.75. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

