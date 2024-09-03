Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 576 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VHT opened at $288.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.93 and its 200-day moving average is $267.39. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $288.26.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

