Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $701.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $659.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,127,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,757 shares of company stock valued at $85,648,496. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.45.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

