Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 108,592 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 75,506 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 108,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

