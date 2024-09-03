Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,059 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 25,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 258,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DNP opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

