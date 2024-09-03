Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 576 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.41.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

