Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.