Victrex (LON:VCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $991.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 991 ($13.03) and last traded at GBX 995 ($13.08), with a volume of 70031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,028 ($13.52).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,491 ($19.61) to GBX 1,290 ($16.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,079.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,206.69. The company has a market capitalization of £865.95 million, a PE ratio of 2,937.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 9,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,090 ($14.33) per share, for a total transaction of £98,100 ($128,994.08). In other news, insider Ros Rivaz bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($13.41) per share, for a total transaction of £19,890 ($26,153.85). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,090 ($14.33) per share, with a total value of £98,100 ($128,994.08). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,440,000. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

