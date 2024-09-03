Viridian Therapeutics’ (VRDN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $936.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.13. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79,185.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,343 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.