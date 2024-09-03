Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Plans — Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance
ACV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. 18,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,609. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $24.50.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
