Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Vivid Seats by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,891 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at $10,815,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 289.4% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,870 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 66.5% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,695,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at about $5,690,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $965.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

