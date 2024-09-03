Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.38.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Vivid Seats
Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats
Vivid Seats Price Performance
NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $965.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.23.
Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vivid Seats
Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vivid Seats
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.