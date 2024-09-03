VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $2.78

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $2.66. VNET Group shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 416,624 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $689.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 89.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,683 shares during the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in VNET Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,853,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in VNET Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

