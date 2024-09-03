Voyager Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.78 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.
About Voyager Token
Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 370,944,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,690,851 tokens. The official website for Voyager Token is www.vgxfoundation.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @vgxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.
Voyager Token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.