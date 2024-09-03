W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Trimmed by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,107,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 247.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $951,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 456,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

