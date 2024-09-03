Walken Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Walken token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a market cap of $774,524.30 and $1.67 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Walken has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Walken Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 894,829,158 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

