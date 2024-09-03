Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Waste Management worth $179,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $212.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

