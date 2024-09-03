Watches of Switzerland Group’s (WOSG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

WOSG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 500 ($6.57) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 483 ($6.35).

WOSG stock opened at GBX 394.80 ($5.19) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 397.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 385.60. The firm has a market cap of £945.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,585.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 12 month low of GBX 324 ($4.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 728 ($9.57).

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

