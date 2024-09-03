Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 76.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth $857,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth $1,292,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $8.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $475.42. 296,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,124. The business has a 50-day moving average of $480.51 and a 200-day moving average of $453.92. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.58 and a 1 year high of $520.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.71.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

