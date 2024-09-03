Wells Fargo & Company Lowers EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $15.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

ENLC has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering raised EnLink Midstream to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.10.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.36 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. EnLink Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2,629.4% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,560,000 after buying an additional 1,929,551 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1,614.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,868,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,721,000 after buying an additional 1,759,500 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 5.5% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 14,602,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,924,000 after buying an additional 759,994 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,433.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 465,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 22.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,245,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after buying an additional 416,424 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

