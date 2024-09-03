Wells Fargo & Company Trims Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Target Price to $4.50

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSEC

Prospect Capital Trading Up 4.6 %

PSEC opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.26 million during the quarter. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 394,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 147,460 shares during the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.